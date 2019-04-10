|
|
William Flanigan, Jr. SAUGERTIES- William Flanigan, Jr., 89, of Market St. died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the Golden Hill Health Care Center. Born Sept. 8, 1929 in Kingston; he was the son of the late William and Helen Flanigan. A Veteran of the U.S. Army he served during the Korean War. He owned and operated Nu-way Cleaners in Catskill for several years before purchasing the Blue Ribbon Cleaners on Main St. in Saugerties from the Francello Family in the early 70’s. He renamed it Flanigan’s Cleaners and in later years was joined in the business by his Son, Michael, who currently owns the business. Active in the community he belonged to the Saugerties Village Business Association, the Saugerties American Legion Post #72, and the Saugerties Rotary Club. An avid bowler he belonged to several Kingston area leagues. He is a lifetime member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Kingston where he attended grade school prior to entering Kingston High School, and remained an active member of the church. Predeceased by his wife, Doris Virginia (Hart) Flanigan in 1997; survivors include his son, Michael (Catherine) Flanigan; daughter, Patricia Flanigan; four grandchildren: Jennifer (Wayne) Sickler of Catskill, Marie (John) Hommel of Saugerties, Amanda (Brian) Fawcett of Texas, and Ian (Ayla Rector) Flanigan of Saugerties; and a sister, Betty Ann VanBuren of Port Ewen. Great-grandchildren, Ashley, Tyler, Kylee, Cassen, Olivia, Kamea, Coby, Alice; and several nieces and nephews also survive. He was predeceased by sisters, Colleen Joy and Gloria Kremper. His Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Friday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John and Lafayette St. Saugerties. Interment will follow with military honors in the Trinity Cemetery. Friends will be received Thursday, 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Bill’s Tribute Wall at Seamon WilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 11, 2019