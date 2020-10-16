SAUGERTIES- William A. Baran, 91, of Beers Lane died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the Samuel Stratton Veteran’s Hospital, Albany, N.Y., after a brief illness. Born Jan. 14, 1929 in Saugerties; he was the son of the late Andrew and Mary Kuriplach Baran. A lifetime area resident he was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was employed for over 43 years at Lehigh Portland Cement Co. Survivors include two daughters, Kathy Baran and her husband Stan of San Diego and Andrea and her husband Ed of Albany. A sister, Elaine Bechtold of Saugerties, and several nieces and nephews also survive. He was predeceased by two brothers, Steve and John, and a sister, Vera Hennegan. His Funeral Procession will form 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Thence to St. Mary of the Snow where at 10 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Friends will be received Sunday 2 to 4 p.m. Face coverings and social distancing as mandated by NYS to be observed. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Saugerties with military honors. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Bill’s Tribute wall at www.SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-a-baran