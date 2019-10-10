Home

Henry J Bruck Funeral Home Inc
261 Broadway
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-0370
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Henry J. Bruck Funeral Home
261 Broadway
Kingston, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Colman Church
East Kingston, NY
View Map
William A. McBride Jr. Obituary
RHINEBECK- William A. McBride, Jr., 88, of Broookmeade in Rhinebeck, N.Y., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Northern Dutchess Hospital.He was the son of the late William A. and Mary Swann McBride, born in New York City, served his country in the US Navy during World War II, the Korean, and Vietnam Wars and retired as a Chief Petty Officer from the US Navy after 30 years of service. Bill was a member of the Saugerties Knights of Columbus, Joyce Schirick Post #1386 Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion Post in the Town of Ulster, Disabled American Veterans in Queens County, Fleet Reserves Assoc., US Naval Institute at Annapolis, U.S.S. Missouri Assoc. and NARFE.Bill is survived by daughters, Kathleen Closi and her husband Wayne of the Town of Ulster, NY and Patricia Harrison and her husband Michael of Tillson, NY; 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; nephews, Pero & Ella Bule & their son Dominick and Pero and Marinka Bule.Bill was preceded in death by his first wife, the former Virginia Tommassi and mother of his daughters and his second wife, the former Kate Bule.Friends and relatives may call at the Henry J. Bruck Funeral Home, 261 Broadway, Kingston, NY on Friday from 4:00-7:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be sung at 10:00 am on Saturday at St. Colman Church in East Kingston. Entombment with full Military Honors to follow at the mausoleum in Wiltwyck Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-a-mcbride-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 11, 2019
