SAUGERTIES- William A. Simmons, 59, of Livingston St. died suddenly Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Kingston Hospital.Born Oct. 28, 1960 in Kingston he was the son of the late Henry and Winifred Simmons. Bill was a graduate of Saugerties High School and was a former employee of Jeff Lowe Plumbing/Heating of Kingston. He was an avid baseball card collector and a fan of the NY Yankess. He was a former bowler in the Kingston Hoe Bowl Leagues and enjoyed fishing.Survivors include his wife, Suzanne; a daughter, Caren Simmons; a son, William and his girlfriend, Kim Hornbeck, all of Saugerties; two sisters, Janice (Michael) Mills of Cortland Manor and Carol (Pete) Petramale of Glasco; two brothers, Henry (Linda) Simmons of Highland and James (Bonnie) Simmons of Lake Katrine; and a granddaughter, Bailey Simmons. Several nieces and nephews also survive.He was predeceased by a sister, Mary Simmons. His Funeral Service will be held 8:15 p.m. Monday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Friends will be received on Monday 2 to 4 and 7 to 8:15 p.m. Spring interment will be held in the Mt. View Cemetery, Saugerties. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Bill’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-a-simmons
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 5, 2020