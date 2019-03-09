|
William Albert Leverenz Sr. KINGSTON-William Albert Leverenz Sr., of Second Avenue, Kingston died Thursday, March 7, 2019 with his loving family at his side at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. Born April 20, 1932 in Kingston, he was a son of the late Frederick W. and Ella (Jaletski) Leverenz. A lifelong resident of Kingston, growing up in Ponckhockie, he often traveled down memory lane to tell stories of his life long friends, now deceased. He had wonderful memories of living on the hill and favorite times with his brother Joe. Many great times the two brothers spent with their father on the Rondout creek fishing. In 1955 he married his wife Carole MacDonald and they made a home together and shared many trips together a favorite being, visiting the Arch in St. Louis. He was proud of his 40 year career at Rylance Printing. He was described as an even tempered man who never held a grudge. Surviving in addition to his wife Carole, are his children, William Albert Leverenz Jr. and his wife Pamela, Cheryl Kaufmann and her husband Edward and Patricia Riozzi and her husband David all of Kingston; his brother Robert Leverenz of Oregon and his sister Barbara Longendyke of Ruby. Brother-in-law of John MacDonald and his wife Julia of North Carolina. A proud grandfather of Kristopher Cagnone (Sharon), Sarah Malone, and Zackary Leverenz(Amanda). Family was special to him, he loved his nephew Joey Leverenz as well as all of his nieces and nephews. His brothers, Joseph, Frederick, and Charles Leverenz and his sisters, Wilamenha Leverenz, Clara Klonowski and Albertina “Sis” Bailey all died previously. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh. A private family service and inurnment in Montrepose cemetery in the spring.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 10, 2019