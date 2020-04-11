|
|
HURLEY- William B. Merrill, 82, of Hurley, N.Y., passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital - Broadway Campus in Kingston, N.Y. He was born on Dec. 13, 1937 in Kingston; son of the late William H. Merrill and Gertrude (Brinnier) Merrill. Bill was married to his wife of 60 years, Nancy J. Brittain. They wed on Oct 17, 1959. Bill grew up and spent his entire life in Kingston. Through the years, he was active in his church, Kiwanis, politics, and loved a great game of golf at Twaalfskill where he was a member. Later in life, Bill and Nancy spent an abundant amount of time with family and friends at their second home in Schroon Lake, N.Y. As an independent insurance adjuster, he owned and operated William B. Merrill Associates in Kingston for many years. Bill was a member of the St. James United Methodist Church in Kingston where he was a youth fellowship leader, Sunday school teacher, and superintendent, and a member of the choir. Bill thoroughly enjoyed going to his children and grandchildren’s activities. They included music performances, school award ceremonies, soccer matches, figure skating competitions, ski races, golf tournaments, swim meets, and loved “bragging” about all their achievements. Bill is survived by his wife, Nancy Merrill of Hurley; his children, Diane Krein and her husband Harold of Hurley, Bill Merrill and his wife Jane of Hurley; his grandchildren, Laurie Sakhnovskiy (Sergei), Allie Constant (Andrew), Brad Merrill, Greg Merrill; as well as two great-grandsons, Luca Sakhnovskiy and Beckett Constant; and his brother-in-law, Peter Brittain (Gail). He will also be missed by his Golden Retriever Ollie. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. James United Methodist Church, 29 Pearl St., Kingston, N.Y., 12401 or Schroon Lake Community Church, P.O. Box 276, Schroon Lake, N.Y.,12870. Arrangements entrusted to A. Carr & Son Funeral Home, Kingston, N.Y. In the interest of public safety and in accordance with New York State’s Executive Order in response to the Corona virus, the services will be held privately. A tribute for Bill can be found at www.CarrFH.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-b-merrill
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 12, 2020