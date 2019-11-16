|
|
KINGSTON- William C. Chandler, 77, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Kingston Hospital.He was born on Jan. 21, 1942 in Kingston, the son of the late Stanley M. Chandler, Sr., and M. Lillian (Bailey) Chandler. Bill was a Kingston High School Graduate, Class of 1959 and then Graduated from SUNY New Paltz with his degree in teaching. He worked for many years as a Math Teacher, first at Myron J. Michael Junior High School in Kingston and later at Onteora High School, where he retired. He later worked for MetLife Insurance Company in Lake Katrine. He was a member of the New York State Teachers Association and the Onteora Teachers Association where he had served as Treasurer. He was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Redeemer where he had served on the Finance Committee and was the Director of the Bell Choir for many years. He is survived by his brother, Stanley M. Chandler of Kingston, Concetta “Cookie” Chandler of Kingston; his nieces, Kristin M. Chandler of Kingston, Kelly A. Powers and her husband John R. Powers, Jr., of Hurley; his great-nephew, Sean R. Powers; and his cousins, Shirley and Gerald Green of Denver, N.Y., Ruth Storey of Margaretville, Beverly and Eugene Koegan of Stone Ridge, Bruce and Judy Brown of Oneonta, Bert and Jan Bookhout of Syracuse, Lynn Bailey Dodge of Bearsville, and Mark and Millie Bailey of Woodstock. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401, where family and friends may visit on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, from 3 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 104 Wurts St., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Burial will follow in Wiltwyck Cemetery, Kingston, N.Y. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 104 Wurts St., Kingston, N.Y., 12401 (please write “Bell Choir” in the memo). A tribute for William can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-c-chandler
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 17, 2019