OLIVEBRIDGE- William Creager, 89, of Upper Sahler Mill Road, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y. He was born in York, Pa.; a son of the late Carroll and Helen Miller Creager. He was an Olivebridge resident for many years. He also had resided in Lodi, N.J., and Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. William was a Korean War Veteran serving in the U.S. Army and a avid lover of baseball, football, and basketball. He was also a member of the VFW and American Legion. He is survived by a son, Thomas Creager of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and two daughters, Jane Creager of Olivebridge, N.Y., and Dorinda Glaviano of Elkton, Md. Also survived by five grandchildren: Crystal, Jay, Brandon, Candice, and Devon, and 11 great-grandchildren. Viewing will be held at 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale, N.Y. Graveside Funeral Services will follow at 1 p.m. at George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery, Paramus, N.J. To leave a personal condolence please visit www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-creager