William D. Grego HURLEY- William D. Grego, 70, of Hurley, N.Y., passed away suddenly, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at home. He was born June 4, 1949 in Brooklyn, N.Y.; the son of the late Augustine and Grace (DeSanto) Grego. Bill was married to his wife of 50 years, Sharon (Ropejko) Grego. He worked at Gun Parts Corporation (formerly Numrich Arms) in West Hurley for over 35 years. He competed in black powder sport shooting competitions and was a member of the Morgan Hill Gun Club. He enjoyed gardening, but above all loved spending time with his family. Bill is survived by his wife, Sharon Grego of Hurley; his children, Eric Grego of Uniontown, Pa., Brenda Grego of Kingston, Jennifer (Dominick) Pannitti of Saugerties; and his grandchildren, James, Taylor, Sophia, and Andrew. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his grandson, Brandon Grego. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., where family and friends may visit on Saturday June 8, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. with the funeral service taking place at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at . A tribute for Bill can be found at www.KeyserFu neralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 6, 2019