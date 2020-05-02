WOODSTOCK- It is with great sadness that the family of William E. Harder, 81, of Woodstock, N.Y., announce his passing on April 26, 2020 at his winter home in Naples, Fla. Bill was born on Sept. 12, 1938 at Kingston Hospital; the son of Clayton and Marjorie (Peper) Harder. After graduating from Kingston High School, he worked as a mechanic for his father at Peper’s Garage in Woodstock, N.Y. In 1958, Bill married Carol B. (Lonsbury) Harder, predeceased in 1992. Together they had a son, William E. Harder Junior. In 1957, at the age of 19 , Bill joined the Woodstock Fire Department and later became Assistant Chief and a life-long member. He also served the Town of Woodstock as an elected Woodstock Fire Commissioner from 1975 through 1994. In 1964 Bill acquired the position of Water Superintendent for the Town of Woodstock and held that position for thirteen years. In 1969, he took a position with the Town Highway Department and was promoted to mechanic in 1975. Bill was also elected as Highway Superintendent in 1980, where he held that position until he retired in 2003. Bill enjoyed retired life alongside his adoring wife Shirley (Ziros) Harder, whom in married in 1997. They spent winters at their home in Naples, Fla., and summers at their home in Woodstock, N.Y. His life was enriched by many dear and loving friends in both New York and Florida. In his youth, Bill enjoyed racing stock cars and snowmobiles. He was a member of the Vina Valley 12 Club in Bovina, N.Y., where he enjoyed hunting and the camaraderie of his friends. Bill was an avid golfer and was a member of the Woodstock Golf Course. He also enjoyed bowling as a member of the Fireman’s League at the Woodstock Bowling Lanes. Bill is survived by his wife of 23 years, Shirley Harder; his son, William E. Harder, Jr.; grandchildren, Corey Creason, Olivia Amantia, and Dallas Harder; and nieces and nephews, Debbie and Michael Winne and their children, Kristine, Brook, and Ryan Winne. Bill was passionate about his job and the Town of Woodstock whom he loved dearly, He will be deeply missed by his family and his many friends. A memorial gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date to celebrate Bill’s life. Contributions in Bills memory may be made to the Woodstock Fire Department. 242 Tinker Street, Woodstock, N.Y., 12498 http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-e-harder
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 2 to May 3, 2020.