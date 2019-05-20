|
William E. Miller PORT EWEN- William E. “Bill” Miller, 79, of Doris Street, a long-time resident of Port Ewen for over 54 years, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, while in the comforting presence of his family at home. He was born in Ellenville, N.Y., on May 17, 1940, a son of the late Evelyn Miller, and was employed for over 46 years with Ulster County Dept. of Public Works, mostly as a dispatcher. Bill loved the game of baseball and basketball, and was an avid NY Yankee and NY Knicks fan. He loved sports and enjoyed his time as a referee, coach and umpire for many of the local teams. He spent a lot of his time maintaining the sports fields for the kid’s sports games. He was a member and past president of Town of Esopus Little League, member and treasurer of Port Ewen Athletic Association,and member of the Boys & Girls Club Kingston. He was well known around town as “Mr. Miller”. Bill is survived by one son, Michael W. (Jan) Miller; two grandsons, Andre R. Miller and Michael W. Miller, II, all of Port Ewen; and his former wife, Cathy (Jerry) Every, of Town of Ulster. Many cousins also survive. In addition to his mother, he is also predeceased by his daughter, Susan K. Miller (1990). Bill’s family will receive friends at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, Town of Esopus on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Bill’s memory to: Port Ewen Athletic Association. Send the family an expression of condolence by visiting Bill’s Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 21, 2019