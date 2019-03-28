|
|
William “Bill” F. Bence, Sr. KINGSTON- William “Bill” F. Bence, Sr., 87, A life-long area resident, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born July 21, 1931 to the late William J. Bence and Margaret (Kelder) Bence. Prior to and during the Korean War, Bill was a member of the New York Army National Guard, 156th Field Artillery Regiment. As a licensed plumber, Bill and his brother, the late brother Robert “Red” owned and operated Bence Bros. Plumbing in Kingston for over 30 years until his retirement. He renovated many homes in the Kingston area. In his younger years, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. Then he became a lover and protector of all animals. He walked every day at the Ashokan Reservoir and made many friends both human and furry. He loved to have family gatherings. Bill practiced his own philanthropy with generous support of 15 or more causes and organizations for the past 50 years. Surviving are his children, Darlene Moore (Charlie) of Saugerties, Donna Ronkese (Frank) of California and Fishkill, William Bence, Jr., of Kingston, John Bence of Kingston, Nicole Franco (Carlos) of Florida, and Kristin Bence of Florida; his grandchildren, Lisa DePalma (Vincent), Alyssa Mitry (Daniel), Erica Ronkese (fiancé Miguel Madureia) Raylie Bence, Ethan Franco, and Alexa Franco; his great-grandchildren, Lucas Mitry and Zachary Mitry; his step children, Michael Kochel, Stephen Kochel, and Rita. Many nieces and nephews also survive as does his cat Stinky. He was predeceased by his sister, Margaret Bence, and brother, Robert “Red” Bence. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jv leahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held Monday 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Saint Peter’s Cemetery, Kingston.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 30, 2019