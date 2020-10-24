1/1
William F. Cunningham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RED HOOK- William F. (Bill) Cunningham, 71, of Red Hook, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the HealthAlliance Broadway Campus in Kingston, N.Y. Bill was born in Brooklyn, N.Y.; son of the late Stephen and Hedwig (Beyer) Cunningham. He graduated from Red Hook High School and served in the U.S. Army Military Police in Thailand during the Vietnam War. He graduated from SUNY Cortland with a degree in Biology after his discharge. Bill lived in Port Jervis, N.Y., for many years while working as a lab chemist at Kolmar Laboratories, GAF, and PAR Pharmaceuticals. He returned to Red Hook in 2008 to care for his mother during her illness after which he worked at Enterprise Car Rental for many years. Bill was an avid golfer (and a proud member of the hole-in-one club), a member of the Red Hook VFW Post 7765, and the American Legion. He is survived by his sister, Kathy Clifton of Warner Robbins, Ga.; his brother, Tim and wife Chris of Newtown, Conn.; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes, Red Hook, N.Y., on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Procession and burial with Military Honors will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Barrytown, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bill's memory to the Castle Point VA Hospital through Hudson Valley HCS Voluntary Services at www.hudsonvalley.va.gov/giving. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-f-cunningham

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Burnett & White Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Burial
12:30 PM
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burnett & White Funeral Home
7461 South Broadway
Red Hook, NY 12571
(845) 758-5042
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved