Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Resources
More Obituaries for William Ebelheiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William F. Ebelheiser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William F. Ebelheiser Obituary
HURLEY- William F. "Billy" Ebelheiser, 66, of Hurley died Monday evening, Oct. 14, 2019, at ArchCare at Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck after a long illness.Born Nov. 15, 1952 in Ozark, Ala.; he is the son of Barbara A. Ebelheiser of Hurley and the late Francis "Frank" Ebelheiser, Sr. Billy enjoyed sports and being at the beach, he worked for Waste Management and with other local jobs throughout the community. Surviving in addition to his mother are his children, Alexandra and Zachary Ebelheiser; brothers, Kevin and Frank Ebelheiser, Jr.; and sister, Kathy Ann Detoro. A granddaughter, Mia, as well as nieces and nephews, also survive. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to the - 2649 South Road, #101 Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12601. http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-f-ebelheiser
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Download Now