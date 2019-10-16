|
|
HURLEY- William F. "Billy" Ebelheiser, 66, of Hurley died Monday evening, Oct. 14, 2019, at ArchCare at Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck after a long illness.Born Nov. 15, 1952 in Ozark, Ala.; he is the son of Barbara A. Ebelheiser of Hurley and the late Francis "Frank" Ebelheiser, Sr. Billy enjoyed sports and being at the beach, he worked for Waste Management and with other local jobs throughout the community. Surviving in addition to his mother are his children, Alexandra and Zachary Ebelheiser; brothers, Kevin and Frank Ebelheiser, Jr.; and sister, Kathy Ann Detoro. A granddaughter, Mia, as well as nieces and nephews, also survive. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to the - 2649 South Road, #101 Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12601. http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-f-ebelheiser
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 17, 2019