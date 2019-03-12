|
|
William F. “Moose” Miller KINGSTON- William F. “Moose” Miller, 67, of Downs Street died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at HealthAlliance, Broadway Campus. Born July 31, 1951 in Kingston, he was the son of the late Howard W. and Edna V. (Breitenstein) Miller. William served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was employed by Sav-On Party Store and previously as a supervisor for Ulster A.R.C. Surviving is his wife, Margaret Snyder Miller; his daughters, Jennifer Lynn Ennist and her husband George and Crystal Lynn Miller; his sister, Diane Lynn Hayes; his grandchildren, Marcus Ennist and De-Ron Ennist; his godson, Richard Synder; and nephew, James Ellsworth. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvlea hyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. A flag folding ceremony provided by member of Post 1386, VFW will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 13, 2019