SAUGERTIES- William Gearing, 60, of Barclay St. died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his residence. Born Sept. 3, 1959 in Hackensack, N.J.; he was the son of the late John and Janet Gearing. Raised in Maywood, N.J., he was a graduate of Hackensack High School and worked for the U.S. Postal Service and Hackensack Roofing prior to starting his own roofing business in Saugerties. Affectionately know as “Willy the Roofer” by all who knew him, he was an avid sports fan and fisherman, who’s favorite place to be was down the Hudson River. With the current restrictions on large gatherings, services will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, Willy would have preferred you go fishing and teach a child to fish! Survivors include his partner, Jane Rosier of Saugerties; a sister, Sharyn and her husband, Richard Gilmartin; and a brother, Barry Gearing all of Moscow, Pa. Several nieces, nephews, and friends also survive. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Willy’s Tribute Wall, www. SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-gearing
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 22, 2020