CALDWELL, TEXAS- William George Weeber, formerly of Hurley, N.Y., died peacefully on Aug. 14, 2020 at his home in Caldwell, Texas at the age of 94. He is preceded by his wife Augusta Mary Weeber, and his brothers, Oscar Weeber and John Weeber. He is survived by his sisters, Irene Perry and Erna Beran of Caldwell, Texas; his daughtersm Susan Weeber of Hurley, N.Y., and Barbara Ann Snyder of Oviedo, Fla.; three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces,nephews, and cousins. William was born in Caldwell, Texas on March 7, 1926. He was an Air Force Veteran. He was employed at Rotron in Woodstock for 22 years. After retirement from Rotron, he returned to Caldwell, Texas. http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-george-weeber