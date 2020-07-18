KINGSTON-William H. Ayers, 85, a lifelong resident of Kingston, died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his home. Born in Kingston, the son of the late Herbert and Margaret Gray Ayers. Bill was a big man with an even bigger heart. An avid outdoorsman, many days spent hunting and fishing in his beloved Adirondack and Catskill Mountains. He obtained his License Guide for the Adirondack and Catskill Parks. He was a lifetime member of the Joyce Schirick VFW Post 1386 and the American Legion, Post 150. There is no ex-marine, he was a proud Marine Semper Fi. He spent many happy days traveling and finding “new country” with his wife Eleanor. Bill is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Eleanor Woerner Ayers of Kingston, six step-children, Paul Gorman and his wife Nancy of Rochester, N.Y., Tom Gorman of Kingston, Joseph Gorman and his wife Donna of Poughkeepsie, Michael Gorman and his wife Nancy of Jefferson Valley, N.Y., Dr. Vincent Gorman and his wife Anne Fitzpatrick of Kingston and Maria Kline of Kingston, a sister, Joan Nersesian of Sarasota, Fla., two brothers, Herbert Ayers and his wife Nancy of Sarasota, Fla. and Ted Ayers and his wife Judy of Pidgeon Forge, Tenn., a step-grandson, Conor J. Kline and his wife Julia currently serving in the U.S. Coast Guard. Ten other step-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews also survive. Bill was predeceased by his first wife, Christine Gorman Ayers and his stepson, Paul J. Hyatt. Bill will be reposing at the Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home for a private visitation. A Graveside Service will be held in St. Ann’s Cemetery with military honors by the Joyce Schirick VFW Post 1386 on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11a.m. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Bill’s with the arrangements. The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Joyce Schirick VFW Post 1386, 708 East Chester Street, Kingston, N.Y. 12401. Online condolences may be left for the family of Bill by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-h-ayers