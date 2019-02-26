|
William Harold Trumpbour, Jr. SAUGERTIES- William Harold Trumpbour, Jr., 88, of Old Kings Highway, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Golden Hill Health Care Facility. He was born in Saugerties on July 2, 1930 to the late William H. and Harriet Emerich Trumpbour. Bill was the eight generation to live on the family farm. He farmed most of his life with his wife Eliner. He served as past president of the Greene County Farm Bureau. He also worked as a salesman which allowed the farm to continue. He was a deputy Sheriff - Ulster County Mounted Patrol for 20 years and made first sergeant. He was very proud of the nickname the “Posse” given to this group of deputies. He and Eliner were quite active in local politics and the Historical Society in later years. Survivors include his son, W. Clay Trumpbour, of Saugerties. He was predeceased by his wife Eliner in April 2016. His Funeral Service will be held Thursday 7 p.m. at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. Burial will be in the Spring at the Katsbaan Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at SeamonWilsey FuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 27, 2019