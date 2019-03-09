Home

Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
William Iacobellis KINGSTON-William Iacobellis, 74, of Wilson Avenue, Kingston died at Golden Hill Health and Rehabilitation Center on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Born in Kingston July 5, 1944 a son of the late Dominic and Gertrude Kegler Iacobellis. Surviving are his wife; Marion A. Iacobellis. Daughter, Joann Bechtold and her husband David. Son, William D. Iacobellis (Sue Robinson). Sister, Jeanette Iacobellis. Five grandchildren; Jason, Jeffrey, Sarah Bechtold, Todd and Corinne Robinson. A Nephew Barry Nagele, Jr. Many other nieces and nephews also survive. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, New York www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday, March 15th from 2 to 4 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to Hudson Valley Hospice- 400 Aaron Court, Kingston, N.Y. 12401.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 10, 2019
