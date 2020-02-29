|
TOWN OF SAUGERTIES- William J. “Bill” Brown, 72, of Saugerties passed away at home surrounded by family and friends. William was born on Nov. 21, 1947 to Athea and William Brown, both deceased. William was a lifelong Saugerties resident who attended a one room school house in Blue Mountain and then Saugerties High School. Surviving is his loving wife, Helen Tuff Brown; son, Ronald L. Brown of North Carolina; granddaughter, Ronnie Lee Brown of North Carolina; step daughter, Laurie Scarselli (Joe) of Palm Coast, Fla.; step son, Fred Wind of Saugerties; step grandchildren, Heather Dodd (Jake) of Saugerties, and Steven Scarselli of Palm Coast, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Bella and Mia Dodd; sister, Patricia Wittenbecker (Howie) of Saugerties; brother, Robert “Bones” Brown (Janet) of Saugerties; lifelong friend, Jim Bishop of Saugerties; and many loving nieces and nephews. William was employed by the NYS Thruway Authority until retiring when he opened his own landscaping service. He was a Veteran in the U.S. Army. He was a faithful member of the Wesleyan Community Church in Shokan. In his faith he found the Kairos Prison Ministry where he helped inmates find their faith. He was an avid golpher who won many trophies in his life time. He also loved attending antique car shows and rebuilding antique cars. William made many friends through his passions. William donated his body to science research through Albany Med. A celebration of life service will be on March 14, 2020, at 1: p.m., at the Wesleyan Community Church at 19 DuBois Lane, Shokan, N.Y. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to Kairos Prison Ministry of New York State, Attn: Anthony Patton, 441 Ashokan, N.Y., 12401. http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-j-brown
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 1, 2020