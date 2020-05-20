William Judson Gray
LAKE KATRINE- William “Bill” Judson Gray, 92, of Ten Broeck Center in Lake Katrine, N.Y., went to be with his Eternal Father on Monday, May 11, 2020. Bill was born at home in Glenford, N.Y., and was the son of the late Hazel (Moore) Gray and the late Arthur S. Gray. He graduated from Kingston High School in 1947 with perfect attendance for all four years. Bill was a U. S. Army veteran and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. When Bill was young, he worked for a well driller, then for a machine shop, and he worked on guidance systems for early missiles. He later retired from IBM in Kingston, N.Y., as a Mechanical Engineer. He was a very active member of the Glenford/Reservoir United Methodist Churches. Bill had many interests and hobbies including golfing, camping, putting puzzles together, and flying RC planes. He was a volunteer for the P.E.T. (Personal Energy Transporters) Project which would help victims of land mines gain mobility in Third World countries. He was a “Mr. Fix-It” and was always there to help people. Bill is survived by his wife of 62 years, Linda (Marlatt) Gray; daughter, Eileen (Gray) Krick; son in-law, William “Bill” Krick, Jr.; grandson, William Krick III; granddaughter, Kirsten Krick, and extended relatives and friends. Donations in Bill’s memory may be made to the Reservoir United Methodist Church, 3056 State Route 28, Shokan, N.Y., 12481. Arrangements are by Lasher Funeral Home in Woodstock, N.Y., and a memorial wall is available at www.lasherfh.com. There will be a private funeral led by Rev. Peggy Sauerhoff at the burial at Woodstock Cemetery in Woodstock, N.Y. A service of celebration and remembrance of Bill’s life will be held at a later date. http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-judson-gray

Published in the Daily Freeman from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
