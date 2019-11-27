Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Leong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Leong


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Leong Obituary
SAUGERTIES- William Leong, 92, of Blue Hills Dr., died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the Kingston Hospital.He was born in Canton, China, on Aug. 5, 1927 to the late Ling Fook and Chan Fok Leong. He served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he worked his entire career as an IBM engineer, mostly in Kingston, N.Y. Survivors include his wife the former Pauline Joe; four children, Russell of Arlington, Mass., Helene of Richmond, Va., William and his wife Kaming of Reading, Mass., and Darryl and his partner Andrea Murphy of Saugerties; four grandchildren, Lily, Kevin, and Lucas Leong, and Mykaila Murphy.He was predeceased by his siblings, Pan Ning, Sun Wai, Swan, and Henry.His Funeral Visitation will be held Saturday 3 to 5 p.m. at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Inurnment will follow in the Spring at the St. Mary's Cemetery. Friends may offer condolences on his Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-leong
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -