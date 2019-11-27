|
SAUGERTIES- William Leong, 92, of Blue Hills Dr., died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the Kingston Hospital.He was born in Canton, China, on Aug. 5, 1927 to the late Ling Fook and Chan Fok Leong. He served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he worked his entire career as an IBM engineer, mostly in Kingston, N.Y. Survivors include his wife the former Pauline Joe; four children, Russell of Arlington, Mass., Helene of Richmond, Va., William and his wife Kaming of Reading, Mass., and Darryl and his partner Andrea Murphy of Saugerties; four grandchildren, Lily, Kevin, and Lucas Leong, and Mykaila Murphy.He was predeceased by his siblings, Pan Ning, Sun Wai, Swan, and Henry.His Funeral Visitation will be held Saturday 3 to 5 p.m. at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Inurnment will follow in the Spring at the St. Mary's Cemetery. Friends may offer condolences on his Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-leong
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 28, 2019