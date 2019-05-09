|
William M. Pugliese, MD CARY, N.C.- William M. Pugliese, MD, 96, passed away on April 28, 2019. Affectionately known as “Pop-Pop” by his family, and “Dr. Bill” to others, Bill was born in Albany, N.Y., on Dec. 26, 1922, the son of the late Blanche and Pasquale “Patsy” Pugliese. He was predeceased by his brother, Aldon Pugliese; and sister, Ruth McDowell. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Grace Pugliese of Cary, N.C.; and their three children, Holly Pugliese Kimmey (Dennis) of Clifton Park, N.Y., William A. Pugliese of Miami Beach, Fla., and Heather Pugliese DeLucia (Vincent) of Apex, N.C. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Jillian, Allison, and William DeLucia, and Naomi Kimmey; niece, Patti Streibel; and nephew, Walter McDowell. Bill’s primary identity was as a father, husband, friend, and a U.S. Marine. He was deeply loved by all his family, friends, and associates. Bill graduated from Bucknell University as part of the V12 program after enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps. Bill proudly served in the Pacific theater of operations during World War II in the 4th Marine Division, then was discharged as a Captain. After the war Bill completed his education at Siena College, then Albany Medical College. While at AMC he met the love of his life, Grace, who was training at the same time as a student nurse, marrying in the fall of 1954 after their joint graduations. Dr. Bill practiced Family Medicine for over 40 year, first in Stone Ridge, then New Paltz, and Kingston, N.Y., and was involved in many organizations. He was co-founder of Medical Associates of New Paltz where he was the quintessential GP, doing everything from delivering babies to making house calls. He was also Medical Director of New Paltz Nursing Home. In his later years he volunteered his medical services at the Stuart Medicine Clinic in Florida, then volunteered for 10 years at Wake Med Cary Hospital. During his lifetime Dr. Bill, a spiritual and very loving man, was also an avid golfer, voracious reader, a some-time practical joker with a great sense of humor, and an awesome poker player, never missing his weekly game. A celebration of Dr. Bill’s life with an honor guard detail from the USMC was held in Cary, N.C., on May 1, 2019. A private inurnment will take place at Memory Gardens in Albany, N.Y. If you wish to make a donation in Dr. Bill’s memory please consider a memorial contribution to either the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation (www.mcsf.org) or the (https://woundedwarrior project.org).
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 10, 2019