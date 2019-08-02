|
William P. McCabe, Sr. SAUGERTIES- William P. McCabe, Sr., formerly of Saugerties, N.Y., and Fulton, Texas, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019 in Pahrump, Nev., at the home of his daughter. He was 88. Born in the Bronx, N.Y., on Dec. 7, 1930; he was the son of William P. McCabe and Gladys ( Rushon) McCabe. He is survived by his children, James Chris) Rucano of High Falls, N.Y., Patricia (Jerry) Peterson of Sandy Valley, Nev., Katherine “K.C.” (Robert) Tirapelli of Boiceville, N.Y., Janet McCabe (Frank Turck) of Buckeye, Ariz. , William P. “Billy” (Virginia) McCabe, Jr., of Lake Katrine, N.Y., and Jennifer McCabe of Pahrump, Nev. 18 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive. He was predeceased by his daughter Marleine Romash of Saugerties, N.Y.; his siblings, Earl “ Butch” McCabe of Saugerties, N.Y., Gladys “Mickey” Walker of Schenectady, N.Y.; and the love of his life, LouAnn Simpson-McCabe. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War as a pilot and in 1962 moved to Saugerties where he was a licensed master electrician. In 1977 he moved to Fulton, Texas, where he loved fishing and spending time with Lou and all their pets. Funeral arrangements are private. In honor of Bill’s memory and his love of animals, the family asks that his friends please make a donation to your local pet shelter or Humane Society.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 4, 2019