SAUGERTIES- William O. Provost, 80, of Martha's Court died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Golden Hill Health Related Facility, Kingston. Born May 31, 1939 in Plattsburgh; he was the son of the late Oliver and Gertrude Provost. A graduate of the State University of New York at Plattsburgh he received his Master's Degree in Education from SUNY New Paltz. He went on to a long career in education for the Saugerties Central Schools Consolidated at the Grant D. Morse Elementary School. He was a member and past president of the Saugerties Teacher's Association and treasurer of the SSREA. An avid outdoorsman he loved to hunt and fish and was a member of the Saugerties Fish & Game Club. For many years he ran the Summer Recreation at the Grant D. Morse School. Survivors include two daughters: Lisa (Steven) Broughton of Saugerties and Susan Provost of Kingston; two grandchildren: Corey and Alexa Broughton; a dear cousin, Donald Shambo; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Helen Sennett, Alice Clark, Grace Mitchell, Mary Rivers, Walter and Norman Provost, and his German Shepherd, Sadie. His Funeral Procession will form 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties thence to St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church where at 10 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Friends will be received on Monday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Family suggests donations in his memory be made to the Ulster County SPCA. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 1, 2020