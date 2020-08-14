WEST CAMP- William P. “Willie” Goff, 93, of Meadow Lane died peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at his residence. Born Sept. 8, 1926 in Yonkers; he was the son of the late Andrew and Susan Goff. An area resident since 1928 he was a graduate of Saugerties High School and entered the U.S. Navy during World War II. Upon his discharge he began a career with Lehigh Portland Cement Company that lasted over 45 years. He also owned and operated with his wife, Eva, Goff’s Groceries in Cementon for over 13 years. He was an avid athlete his entire life, excelling in baseball, bowling, was one of Ulster County’s premier amateur golfers and honored by his induction into the Saugerties Sports Hall of Fame. He was a former member of the Sawyerkill Country Club and Rip Van Winkle Country Club. Willie was well loved by his neighbors and friends and was always willing to help those in need. Predeceased by his wife of 62 years, the former Eva Barber; a brother, Fred (and Lois) Goff; a sister, Louise (and Robert) Hammond; and eight brothers-in-law. Survivors include two sons: Bill and his wife Vanessa Goff of Guntersville, Ala., and John and his wife Jodi Goff of Vero Beach, Fla. Four granddaughters: Shannon Goff-Schlenker of Saugerties, Ashley (and Natalie) Goff of Pennsylvania, Lauren Weissert (Justin) and Elise Goff both of Alabama. He also leaves a grandson-in-law, Jody Schlenker; two great-grandchildren, Mason Schlenker and Eva Weissert; brother-in-law, Jimmy Barber; two sisters-in-law, Pat and Chrissy Barber; along with several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Due to the covid-19 pandemic his funeral will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Family suggests donations in his memory be made to the Center for Spectrum Services, 70 Kukuk Lane, Kingston, N.Y., 12401 or your local Alzheimer’s Foundation. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-p-goff