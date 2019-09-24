|
|
CATSKILL- William P. “Judge” Wootton, 74, of Gardiner St. died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness at St. Peter’s Hospital, Albany.Born April 12, 1945 in Saugerties; he was the son of the late William and Arlene Hull Wootton. A lifetime area resident he was a graduate of Catskill High School and Dutchess County Community College. He was formerly employed during his working career at Berzal Chevrolet, Van Deusen Olds both in Catskill in the service department and then at General Electric in Schenectady. Upon his G.E. retirement he became the Superintendent of the Town of Catskill Cemetery where he worked until being elected Justice of the Town and Village of Catskill.He was a member of the NYS Magistrates Association, Past President of the Greene County Magistrates Assoc., and a member of the Catskill Elks Lodge #141.An avid golfer, he was a former member and officer of the Catskill Country Club and a current member of the Rip Van Winkle Country Club. Bill loved the outdoors and would enjoy morning walks over the Catskill Bridge and enjoying the beauty of the Hudson River Valley and mountains. Survivors include his wife, Linda; a daughter, Rebecca (Miquel) Valls; step son, Chad Hyer; two grandchildren, Elisabeth and Gavin Valls; three brothers: Robert, Wayne, and Clifford; and a sister, Colleen Wootton. Several nieces and nephews and his furry husky, Buddy, also survive. He was predeceased by a son, William, and his first wife, Theresa.His Funeral Procession will form 9:15 a.m. Friday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John & Lafayette Sts. Thence to St. Mary of the Snow Roman Catholic Church where at 10 q.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Friends will be received on Thursday 7 to 9 p.m. Family suggests donations in his memory be made to the Columbia-Greene Humane Society or Columbia-Greene Hospice. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-p--judge-wootton
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 25, 2019