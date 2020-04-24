|
|
HOPE MILLS, N.C.- William Patrick “Bill” Cody, 63 years of age, passed peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer and pneumonia at his home in Hope Mills, N.C. Bill was born Sept. 13, 1956 in Kingston, N.Y., to the late Calvin H. “Brub” Cody and Darlene J. “Dolly” Cari Cody. Bill was educated in the Saugerties Central School District in New York, graduating from Saugerties Christian Academy in 1976. He worked at Cody Lumber Company in Malden on-Hudson, N.Y., Mills & Nebraska in Orlando, Fla.; and at Sterritt Trucking in Athens, N.Y. He had a strong and unshakeable faith in his Lord Jesus Christ, attending churches in the Catskill, N.Y., and Fayetteville, N.C., areas. Bill loved to go fishing, and he shared and passed on that love to family and friends alike. Bill touched many lives, and he earned the love and admiration of those fortunate enough to know his kind and generous spirit. Bill leaves, to cherish and celebrate his memory, his brothers, Martin D. “Marty” Cody of Palenville, N.Y., and Adam H. Cody of Davenport, Fla.; his stepmother, L. Linda Hall Cody of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; his nephews, Joshua D. Cody of Kingston, N.Y., and Jeremy M. Cody of Jacksonville, Fla.; his aunts, Heather Hall Aiello of Battle Ground, Wash., and Alberta Newbery Cody of Cedarville, Ohio; his grand-nephew, Maddix Cody; his grand-niece, Saige Cody; as well as a host of extended family and beloved friends. A graveside service at Katsbaan Cemetery in Saugerties, N.Y., and reception to follow will be held at a later date, yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill’s name can be made to Fayetteville Urban Ministry, Inc., 701 Whitfield St., Fayetteville, N.C., 28306. (https:// www.fayurbmin.org/), or to the . http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-patrick-cody
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 26, 2020