ACCORD- William Ronald Quent of Accord, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Health Alliance Hospital. He was 82 years old. William was born on March 31, 1938 in Boonton, N.J.; he was the son of the late William Theodore and Marian Ursula (Osborne) Quent. William served his country in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1959. He married Patricia Ann Eppler Quent on March 26, 1961 in Montville, N.J. Patricia has since predeceased him. William worked as a plumber for AFM Heating and Air Conditioning in Newburgh, N.Y. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his children, Vickie Ann Quent of Accord, Carlton George Quent of Sullivan County, Ronald William Quent of Kingston, N.Y., Brian Keith Quent and Alsa Quent both of Accord; three grandchildren, Brian Anthony Quent, Jessica Quent, and Brendon Quent. Cremation will be held privately. Contributions may be made in William’s name to the Kerhonkson-Accord First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 67, Kerhonkson, N.Y., 12446. Arrangements are under the guidance of Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson. 845-626-3331. To send a personal condolence to William’s family please visit humistonfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-ronald-quent
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 6 to May 7, 2020.