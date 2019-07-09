|
William S. Zwoboda William S. Zwoboda, 74, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family on July 5th, 2019 in Brewster, Mass. Bill was born to William E. Zwoboda and Katherine (Coughlin) Zwoboda on July 17th, 1944 in Queens, N.Y. and moved to upstate N.Y. in 1946. He graduated from St. Patrick’s High School in Catskill, N.Y. and received undergraduate and graduate degrees from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. and the College of St. Rose in Albany, N.Y. He was employed by the Cairo-Durham School District for 38 years where he had a fulfilling career as an educator and administrator. Throughout his life he followed his passion as a teacher and coach while serving as the Boys and Girls Tennis Coach at Cairo-Durham High School, a Tennis Instructor for Catskill Recreation, and as a Ski Instructor at Windham Mountain Resort. Following retirement from the Cairo-Durham School District he continued to be actively involved in the community while serving on the Town of Catskill Planning Board and the Homeowner’s Board at the Kaatskill Mountain Club in Hunter, N.Y. Bill also continued to follow his passion for his favorite sport of tennis at Total Tennis in Saugerties, N.Y. and Locario’s Tennis Center in Harwich, Mass. through which he met many friends who became an extended family. Following his cancer diagnosis, he continued to live an active and fulfilling family life. In his final year he made family trips with the same zest for life that he always had, and with which more fond memories were made. He is survived by his wife Mary Anne (Mault) Zwoboda of 45 years, his sons Karl and Kurt, brothers Tommy and Donny, and a large extended family that have always been a close part of his life. Family and friends may pay their respects during his wake on Friday, July 12th, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Traver-McCurry Funeral Home in Catskill, N.Y. A Catholic Mass will be held on Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Knock Shrine in East Durham, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, please send charitable donations to The Jimmy Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (www.jimmyfund.org) to help support research and treatment for head and neck cancers.
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 10, 2019