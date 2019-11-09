|
SAUGERTIES- On Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, William Schaffer, of Westlake Village, Calif., and Saugerties, N.Y., loving husband and father of four children, and grandfather of five, passed away at the age of 81. Bill was born Oct. 18, 1938, in Malden-on-Hudson, N.Y., to Fred and Agnes (Farrell) Schaffer. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963 and achieved an award for leadership and proficiency. He retired from Great Western Bank after many years of service as an elected vice president handling construction management throughout the United States. On April 24, 1965, he married Patricia Elizabeth McGuckin. Together they raised three sons Jerry, Patrick, and Bill, and one daughter, Catherine.Bill had a passion for golf and achieved his dream of playing at Saint Andrews, Scotland, in 2018. His golf club’s announcement of his passing included the comment, “if you played a game with Bill, you knew you had played with a gentleman”. Bill and Pat traveled extensively throughout Europe and the Orient. As a child, he swam the Hudson from shore to shore and always maintained a strong affection for his hometown. He had a quick wit, an infectious smile, and a wonderful laugh. He was a compassionate man.Bill was preceded in death by his father, Fred; his mother, Agnes; and his brothers, Jake, Vincent, and Fred.He is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia, and his four dear children, Jerry (wife Elaine), Catherine, Patrick, and Bill. He is also survived by five wonderful grandchildren, John, Ryan, Billy, Daniel, and Katherine; as well as his beloved brother and sister, Joe Schaffer and Agnes Alecca; and cousin, Boo Schaffer. He leaves behind many close and well-loved relatives and friends.His Funeral Procession will form 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Thence to St. John the Evangelist where at 11 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment with military honors will be held at the Trinity Cemetery. Friends will be received Monday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Bill’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-schaffer
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 10, 2019