William T. Freer SAUGERTIES- William T. Freer was born Oct. 11, 1925 in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., to the late Edmund and Alice (Morgan) Freer. He was one of six children, two brothers and three sisters. After graduating from Poughkeepsie High School, he enlisted in the Navy on October 1, 1943. He served aboard the Battleship USS Arkansas during the invasion of Normandy on “D” day at Omaha Beach. Bill held a degree from McAllister School of Embalming. He owned Freer and Galietta Funeral Parlor where he retired from. Bill was a devoted parishioner and usher of St. Mary’s of the Snow church in Saugerties, N.Y. He was involved in the Rotary Club, American Legion Post 71, VFW Post 5034, the Lions Club, and was an avid golfer. William married his wife, Beverly, on July 12, 1958, for 55 beautiful years. He fathered five wonderful children: Bill Freer, Jr., Robert Freer, Elizabeth Freer, Steven Freer and his wife Kelly, and Kathleen Studt and her husband Keith. Bill is survived by six grandchildren: Courtney Cichetti, Mallory Studt, Carly Studt, Brendan Studt, Steven Freer, Jr., Robert Freer, Jr., and one great grandchild, Cecelia Cichetti. Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend who will be missed by all. Friends will be received on Sunday, May 26, 2019, from 1 to 5p.m. at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. corner of John and Lafayette Streets in Saugerties. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 27, 2019, at St. Mary’s of the Snow Roman Catholic Church, 36 Cedar Street, Saugerties, N.Y. Condolences may be shared at www.Seamon WilseyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 24, 2019