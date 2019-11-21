|
|
KINGSTON- Willie James Royal, Jr., son of Naomi Bartee Futrell and the late Willie James Royal, Sr., was born in Belle Glade Florida on Dec. 5, 1977 and passed away at age 41 on Nov. 9, 2019 in Kingston, N.Y. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, from 11 to 1 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 72 Spring Street, Kingston. A Home Going Celebration will follow at 1 p.m. http://www.lastingmemories.com/willie-j-royal-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 22, 2019