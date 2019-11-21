Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
72 Spring Street
Kingston, NY
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
72 Spring Street
Kingston, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Royal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie J. Royal Jr.


1977 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie J. Royal Jr. Obituary
KINGSTON- Willie James Royal, Jr., son of Naomi Bartee Futrell and the late Willie James Royal, Sr., was born in Belle Glade Florida on Dec. 5, 1977 and passed away at age 41 on Nov. 9, 2019 in Kingston, N.Y. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, from 11 to 1 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 72 Spring Street, Kingston. A Home Going Celebration will follow at 1 p.m. http://www.lastingmemories.com/willie-j-royal-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -