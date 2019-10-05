|
|
KINGSTON- Dr. Willie L. Hardin, 69, of Kingston, departed this earthy life and went home to be with the Lord, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the Health Alliance Hospital with his loving and cherished family by his side. He was born on June 21, 1950 in Gastonia, N.C., and was the son of the late Humbert and Louise Francis Hardin. After graduating from Lincoln High School, Class of 1968, Dr. Hardin came to Kingston, N.Y., where he met and married Naomi Hatcher. Born to their union were two daughters Alicia and Andrea. He had been employed with IBM of Kingston and Poughkeepsie for 22 years, until leaving in 1990 to pursue his true passion, serving others through the ministry. Dr. Hardin began his first pastorate as the pastor of the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Wappinger Falls, N.Y., in 1977. Dr Hardin was then called to be Pastor of the Riverview Missionary Baptist Church, where he served for 25 years. In addition to his beloved wife and children, he leaves to cherish his memory a son-in-law, Jonathan; nine grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; three brothers and a sister; a “special son”; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. His was preceded in death by two brothers. The family will receive their friends at the Riverview Missionary Baptist Church, Kingston on Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. and on Tuesday from 12 to 1 p.m. The Going Home Service will be on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Burial to follow in Wiltwyck Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston, a tribute for Dr. Hardin may be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dr-willie-l-hardin
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 6, 2019