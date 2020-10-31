ROSENDALE-Wilma Coogan, 99, of Rosendale, N.Y. passed away peacefully on Oct. 22, 2020, just 11 days before her 100th birthday. She was born in Rochester, Vermont, on Nov. 2, 1920, to the late John T. and Clara P. Lyon. She grew up and lived in Vermont for many years before moving to N.Y. Wilma was a retired bookkeeper for several companies through the years. She particularly enjoyed her 37 years at Williams Lake Hotel in Rosendale. She was also a ladies auxiliary member of the American Legion Post #1219 in Tillson, N.Y. Having a deep love of music, Wilma at age 59 went back to school and at age 62 earned her degree in Musical Theory at Ulster Community College. She took pleasure in playing the piano and violin and enjoyed teaching violin to her granddaughter. Wilma loved and cherished each and every member of her family. She enjoyed vacationing with family in St. Martin, taking cruises, and motorcycle trips with her husband Clarence, playing games of cribbage, watching the birds and animals that came to her birdfeeder, gardening and a good Manhattan! In addition to all this, she was a wonderful cook. Her husband, Clarence V. Coogan; her sister, Dawn Schofield; a son, Francis E. Hoisington, and great-grandson, Mark Gerety passed on before her. Wilma is survived by her daughter Dawn (husband, Neville) Cullen of The Villages, Fla.; a daughter Linda (husband Billy) Liggan of Rosendale, N.Y.; a son Charles (wife Marsha) Coogan of Danvers, Mass.; and a brother John (wife Joyce) Lyon, of Harrisonburg, Va., plus eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will take place in the spring. In lieu of donations, please remember Wilma by performing a random act of kindness. Arrangements are being handled by the George Moylan Funeral Home, 2053 Route 32, Rosendale, N.Y. To leave a personal condolence please visit www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/wilma-coogan