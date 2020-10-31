1/1
Wilma Coogan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROSENDALE-Wilma Coogan, 99, of Rosendale, N.Y. passed away peacefully on Oct. 22, 2020, just 11 days before her 100th birthday. She was born in Rochester, Vermont, on Nov. 2, 1920, to the late John T. and Clara P. Lyon. She grew up and lived in Vermont for many years before moving to N.Y. Wilma was a retired bookkeeper for several companies through the years. She particularly enjoyed her 37 years at Williams Lake Hotel in Rosendale. She was also a ladies auxiliary member of the American Legion Post #1219 in Tillson, N.Y. Having a deep love of music, Wilma at age 59 went back to school and at age 62 earned her degree in Musical Theory at Ulster Community College. She took pleasure in playing the piano and violin and enjoyed teaching violin to her granddaughter. Wilma loved and cherished each and every member of her family. She enjoyed vacationing with family in St. Martin, taking cruises, and motorcycle trips with her husband Clarence, playing games of cribbage, watching the birds and animals that came to her birdfeeder, gardening and a good Manhattan! In addition to all this, she was a wonderful cook. Her husband, Clarence V. Coogan; her sister, Dawn Schofield; a son, Francis E. Hoisington, and great-grandson, Mark Gerety passed on before her. Wilma is survived by her daughter Dawn (husband, Neville) Cullen of The Villages, Fla.; a daughter Linda (husband Billy) Liggan of Rosendale, N.Y.; a son Charles (wife Marsha) Coogan of Danvers, Mass.; and a brother John (wife Joyce) Lyon, of Harrisonburg, Va., plus eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will take place in the spring. In lieu of donations, please remember Wilma by performing a random act of kindness. Arrangements are being handled by the George Moylan Funeral Home, 2053 Route 32, Rosendale, N.Y. To leave a personal condolence please visit www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/wilma-coogan

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George J. Moylan Funeral Home - Rosendale
2053 Rte 32
Rosendale, NY 12472
(845) 658-3139
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved