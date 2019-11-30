Home

Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
More Obituaries for Wilma Matthews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Matthews


1933 - 2019
Wilma Matthews Obituary
WEST HURLEY-Wilma Louise Matthews, 86, of Stone Road, West Hurley, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at her home, just three days after her husband Richard "Rim" Matthews. Born July 16, 1933; she is the daughter of Anthony and Dorothy (McCoy) Raynes. Wilma is survived by her son George Matthews, nephews Gary Matthews (Lisa), Brad Matthews (Lissa), and Kurt Matthews (Beth) as well as a niece Danielle Hopkins (Bill). A brother and sister Johnnie Ray Raynes Barbara Jean Raynes as well as a step sister Ellen Underwood also survive. In addition to her parents and husband Wilma was predeceased by her siblings; Mary Irene Raynes McCutchin, Earl Winston Raynes, Waunita Lorna Raynes Trent, Anthony Junior Raynes. One stepsister Nettie Jean Underwood died previously as well.Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. A memorial visitation for both Wilma and Richard "Rim" will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, Dec. 8th from 2 to 5 p.m. http://www.lastingmemories.com/wilma-louise-matthews
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 1, 2019
