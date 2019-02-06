|
Winifred M. “Tootsie” Leonardo KINGSTON- Winifred M. “Tootsie” Leonardo, 63, of Furnace Street died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. She was born in Kingston on June 24, 1955. Winifred was employed by Ulster County until her retirement. She enjoyed collecting Walt Disney and Winne the Pooh memorabilia. She will be lovingly remembered as a family woman with a great sense of humor. Surviving is her husband, Robert C. Leonardo, Sr.; her sons, Robert C. Leonardo, Jr., and his wife Amanda, and Ryan J. Leonardo; and her granddaughter, Victoria “Tori” Leonardo. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue. www.jv leahyfh.com In keeping with Winifred’s wishes, there will be no service.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 7, 2019