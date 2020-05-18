Winifred VanRoy
SAUGERTIES- Winifred A. VanRoy, 84, of Blue Mountain Rd. passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, in the presence of family and friends. She was born on March 31, 1936 in Jamaica, Queens; the daughter of the late John and Anna Eager. She always faced personal hardships with grace and compassion, and through her example, we know what resilience and perseverance truly looked like. Survivors include the love of her life for 63 years, husband, Albert E. VanRoy; two sons, Scott and his wife, Karen VanRoy of Averill Park, and Keith and his wife, Tara VanRoy of Saugerties; daughter, Loreen Walker of Syracuse; and eight grandchildren. A sister, Janith Reiszel, and several nieces and nephews also survive. In the interest of public safety and the mandates by the Governor of NYS her funeral and visitation will be held privately. Interment will follow in the Blue Mt. Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the MS Society. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Winifred’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/winifred-vanroy

Published in the Daily Freeman from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
