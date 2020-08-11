1/1
Zacharius R. Smith
KINGSTON-Zacharius R. Smith. Born May 7, 1992. - Prolific Wordsmythe -Profound Creator - Magic Maker - Spinning Truth - Sorcerer of Minds - Bearer of the Sacred - Heartbeat of the Soul Tribe - Boundless in Life as in Eternity - Quietly Broke the Tethers on his Journey - Weightless and Free - August 1, 2020. We celebrate and honor his legacy together: Sunday August 16, 2020, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Colony Cafe, 22 Rock City Road, Woodstock, NY 12498. Bonfire gathering to follow. Contact: Heather Free RSVPforZack@gmail.com. RSVP by August 14, 8 p.m. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please cherish his memory by: Listening Harder - Loving Stronger - Embracing Knowledge - Spreading Peace - Cherishing Beauty http://www.lastingmemories.com/zacharius-r-smith

Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
