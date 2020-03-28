|
|
WOODSTOCK- It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Zachary Thomas Tank, age 24, of Woodstock, N.Y., on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Northeast Center for Special Care in Lake Katrine, N.Y. Zachary was born on April 22, 1995 in Kingston, N.Y., the son of Maureen Tank and Kirk Marburger. For the past seven years, Zachary bravely battled an anoxic brain injury, secondary to surgery following an accident. The battle, which is finally over, will allow for Zach to be at peace, as we know he is now in the arms of the Lord and his loving grandparents. Zachary attended Kingston High School. Through the years, Zachary played football and baseball for school and county teams. Those who knew Zachary describe him as a gentle giant, free spirit, and a fun-loving, loyal friend - a person you would want by your side. Zachary was known to bring laughter and amusement into any situation. His sense of humor and infectious laugh were among his most memorable qualities. Zachary had a tremendous love for country music and a passion for sports, especially football and motocross. There was nothing with wheels or an engine that Zach did not love and seek to master. Zach will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. He was the type of individual that everyone would be proud to call a friend or family member. Zachary is survived by his parents, Maureen Tank (David Kimble) of Woodstock and Kirk (Julie) Marburger of Accord. He also leaves behind his paternal grandfather, Art Gell; his sister, Jacqueline Tank; his nephew, Ryder Tank; his aunts, Patricia Hardy, Kathleen Letscher and Diane Tank; his uncle, Peter Marburger; and several cousins. Zachary was predeceased by his grandparents, Thomas and Bernadette Tank and Madeline Gell. To ease the burden and assist other families struggling with traumatic events, the family has designated the TANKSTRONG FOUNDATION for memorial contributions. As an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the TANKSTRONG FOUNDATION, P.O. Box 4200 Greenwich, Conn., 06831. Arrangements under the guidance of Joseph V Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. http://www.lastingmemories.com/zachary-thomas-tank
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 29, 2020