Zanna Lucille Williams WOODSTOCK-Zanna Lucille Williams, 75, of Woodstock, N,Y., formerly of Baytown, Texas, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Born Aug. 15, 1943, in Denton, Texas, she is predeceased by her parents, Melvin and Eunice (Brown) Allen of Baytown, Texas. Zanna is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jack Williams from Moline, Kansas and their two daughters and their children, Jennifer DeMarco who currently lives in Spain with her husband, Jeff DeMarco and two daughters Emma and Ella; and Julie Decker who also lives in Woodstock, N.Y. with her husband Seth Decker and their four children, Madelyn, Olivia, Garrett, and Luke, as well as her beloved dog, Muffin. Zanna leaves behind a loving legacy of service to the Lord, her family and her community. She showed her love for those around her best with her acts of service and kindness. She quietly gave tirelessly of herself to help those in need. Zanna was greatly loved and will be sorely missed by all those whose lives she touched. A celebration of life service will be held on July 14th at 6 p.m. at the Pilgrim Holiness Church on 4104 US Highway 209 in Stone Ridge, N.Y. Zanna will be laid to rest by her parents on July 30th at 10 a.m. at the Cedarcrest Cemetery in Baytown, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to the Pilgrim Holiness Church Mission Fund.
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 11, 2019