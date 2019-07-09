Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Pilgrim Holiness Church
4104 US Highway 209
Stone Ridge, NY
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Cedarcrest Cemetery
Baytown, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zanna Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zanna Lucille Williams


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Zanna Lucille Williams Obituary
Zanna Lucille Williams WOODSTOCK-Zanna Lucille Williams, 75, of Woodstock, N,Y., formerly of Baytown, Texas, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Born Aug. 15, 1943, in Denton, Texas, she is predeceased by her parents, Melvin and Eunice (Brown) Allen of Baytown, Texas. Zanna is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jack Williams from Moline, Kansas and their two daughters and their children, Jennifer DeMarco who currently lives in Spain with her husband, Jeff DeMarco and two daughters Emma and Ella; and Julie Decker who also lives in Woodstock, N.Y. with her husband Seth Decker and their four children, Madelyn, Olivia, Garrett, and Luke, as well as her beloved dog, Muffin. Zanna leaves behind a loving legacy of service to the Lord, her family and her community. She showed her love for those around her best with her acts of service and kindness. She quietly gave tirelessly of herself to help those in need. Zanna was greatly loved and will be sorely missed by all those whose lives she touched. A celebration of life service will be held on July 14th at 6 p.m. at the Pilgrim Holiness Church on 4104 US Highway 209 in Stone Ridge, N.Y. Zanna will be laid to rest by her parents on July 30th at 10 a.m. at the Cedarcrest Cemetery in Baytown, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to the Pilgrim Holiness Church Mission Fund.
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.