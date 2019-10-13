|
|
Created by: God and Mother Earth August 10, 2016 6:08pm Cobleskill, NY Capured by Christine M. Tubb Mother to: Eric Nicholas Greene, Kristopher, Christian, Jacob, Mariya In the Arms of Jesus Loved Raised Upon High Desert Storm TAFB My heart knows no end Always loved, not forgotten To know you is to love you In Loving Memory: Eric Nicholas Greene Clarence Louis Tubb Sr. September 19, 1990 - October 3, 1990 Clarence Louis Tubb Sr. August 21, 1942 - April 19, 1990 US Army US Navy William Troy Tubb December 7, 1939 - July 10, 2010 US Army US Navy Maudia Mae (Lee) Tubb May 27, 1910 - February 6, 1992 Greatest Grandmother Thank you Jesus for being my light, comforter, healer and strength.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019