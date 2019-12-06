The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries

Services
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
Aaron Simpson, 46, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Aaron was born in St. Charles, Illinois the son of the late Jeffery and Myrtle Simpson. He was a kind and generous soul who was young at heart. Aaron was a natural caregiver who put other's needs before his and he delighted in everyday life. He was a lifelong chef, who worked at the Sandfiddler Café in Norfolk, VA for several years and locally had worked at the Bayou Café. Aaron was most recently employed by Megan Lanzetta at SCI Furniture. Aaron was a man rich in friendships and counted his friends as family. He is survived by his fianceé, Jill Maddalone, Jill's parents, Frank and Diana Maddalone, Jill's sister, Ava Maddalone; dear friends, Dan Martin and family, Kathryn Simpson, and family and Stacy Crounse and family. Memorial calling hours will be Saturday 1 to 3 p.m. at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019
