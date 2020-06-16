Aavo Merend
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Aavo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aavo Merend, 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020. He was born in Paide, Estonia on January 21, 1934 to Andres and Malle Merend. As a boy, he and his family fled the Soviet occupation of Estonia and lived for five years in various refugee camps in Germany. His family emigrated to the United States in 1949, settling in Queens, NY. He earned his master's degree in engineering from Columbia University, followed by a PhD from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He worked as an engineer at the Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in Niskayuna for 36 years, retiring in 1996. Aavo was active in the Albany-Schenectady Estonian Association. He had a life-long passion for photography, his favorite subjects being family and nature. In his retirement years, he and his wife enjoyed traveling to Europe and many destinations in the United States. He also loved gardening and maintained beautiful gardens around his home. He took special interest in the development of the gardens around Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glenville, NY, where he was a member of the congregation. He was predeceased by his parents, Andres and Malle, and a brother Mati Merend. Aavo is survived by his wife of 57 years, Enel (Karmo) Merend, and their children Helve Saarela of Wilbraham, MA, Tia Thomson (Raymond Jahn) of Warwick, NY, and Anne Liivak (Andres) of Hillsborough, NJ; as well as brother, Toivo Merend (Judy) of Peekskill, NY. Aavo was the cherished grandfather of Andrew, Johanna, Kristi, Erik, Helina, Emma, and Tomas. A private memorial service will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Aavo may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (www.goodshepherdglenville.com), or to the Estonian American Fund (www.eafund.org). Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved