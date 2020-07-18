1/1
Abagail C. Fitzgerald
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Abagail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Abagail C. Fitzgerald 78, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was born in Schenectady, NY on February 1, 1942 to Edward and Catherine Leger. Abagail was a CNA at Maplewood Manor in Ballston Spa for many years. After her retirement, she continued to work in the Gift Shop at Maplewood Manor with her best friend Pat Foster. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and watching the birds in her backyard. She loved her pets Ebony, Boots, Marbles, Ivory, and Ruffles. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Fitzgerald, infant daughter Shannon, grandson Warren Fitzgerald, and siblings Edward, Frederick and Yvonne. Abagail is survived by her children LeRoy Fitzgerald (Marie), Robert Fitzgerald and Shawn Fitzgerald; grandchildren Hunter, Colin, Bobbi Bea, Adam, Amber and Charles; great granddaughters Amaya, Anna, and Isabella; siblings Leonard Leger (Lorraine), Linda Fierro and Celeste Leone (Tony); and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, July 21 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Social distancing and facemasks will be required as per CDC guidelines. A graveside service will be held 10am Wednesday, July 22 at Middle Grove Cemetery, Middle Grove. Memorial contributions in memory of Abagail may be made to your local ASPCA. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Middle Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Armer Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved