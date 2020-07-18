Abagail C. Fitzgerald 78, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was born in Schenectady, NY on February 1, 1942 to Edward and Catherine Leger. Abagail was a CNA at Maplewood Manor in Ballston Spa for many years. After her retirement, she continued to work in the Gift Shop at Maplewood Manor with her best friend Pat Foster. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and watching the birds in her backyard. She loved her pets Ebony, Boots, Marbles, Ivory, and Ruffles. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Fitzgerald, infant daughter Shannon, grandson Warren Fitzgerald, and siblings Edward, Frederick and Yvonne. Abagail is survived by her children LeRoy Fitzgerald (Marie), Robert Fitzgerald and Shawn Fitzgerald; grandchildren Hunter, Colin, Bobbi Bea, Adam, Amber and Charles; great granddaughters Amaya, Anna, and Isabella; siblings Leonard Leger (Lorraine), Linda Fierro and Celeste Leone (Tony); and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, July 21 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Social distancing and facemasks will be required as per CDC guidelines. A graveside service will be held 10am Wednesday, July 22 at Middle Grove Cemetery, Middle Grove. Memorial contributions in memory of Abagail may be made to your local ASPCA. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
.