Abbie G. Lynch
Abbie G. Lynch, 102, died Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Glendale Nursing Home. Abbie was born in Saratoga Springs to the late Leo and Anna Mink Lynch. She lived in Schenectady most of her life. Abbie worked for the Mayfair Meat Packing Company in Saratoga Springs for several years. She was predeceased by six siblings, Joseph, Leo, Marie, Thomas, Martin and Eileen Lynch. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 16, 2020.
