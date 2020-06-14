Adam K. Bates-Vandenburgh
Adam K. Bates-Vandenburgh, 51, of Schenectady, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital with his loving family by his side. Born in Albany on June 4, 1969, Adam was the son of the late Edward and Kolleen (Washington) Bates. Adam was a lifelong resident of Schenectady until recently moving to Latham for the last 4.5 years. He graduated from Mount Pleasant High School, class of 1987. Adam studied at the Ivy-league Vassar College in Poughkeepsie and received a Bachelor's degree in Biology in 1991. For most of Adam's career, he was employed in IT support throughout his life by various firms. In his spare time, Adam enjoyed music, reading, traveling and spending time with family. Survivors include his husband of 4 years, Reggie J. Bates-Vandenburgh, whom he married on June 25, 2016. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive as well as great nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Adam was predeceased by his sisters; Rona (Pepe) McNamera, Rory (Bunny) Collins and Andrea (Dee Dee) Broady, as well as his brother, Korey (Kippy) Collins. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Park View Cemetery, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to; The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 South Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 or American Cancer Society HopeClub of the Capital Region, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
