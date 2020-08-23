Adam Scott McGeein passed away peacefully at home in the arms of his loving parents on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He fought a long courageous battle with Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD). It was truly a miracle to have Adam celebrate his 7th birthday. Adam was known for his big blue eyes, infectious smile and thick red hair. He was happy and loved to laugh. Most of all, he loved his twin sister. Adam enjoyed - music, books, riding in his blue car, dinosaurs, snuggle time and Ben and Holly's Little Kingdom cartoon (Nanny Plum). He also enjoyed many cinema favorites such as "The Secret Life of Pets", "Zootopia" "Abominable", "A Dolphin's Tale", "Daddy Daycare" and "Secretariat", just to name a few. Adam's strength and perseverance inspired all. He taught us compassion and understanding. Adam is survived by his parents, Scott and Laurel (Gridley) McGeein; his twin sister, Adelaide; grandmothers, Shirley McGeein and Mary Gridley; Aunts and Uncles, David Gridley, Great Uncle Munroe Gridley, Cindy and Scott Zellers, Debbie and Ron Pahl and twenty-one cousins. He was predeceased by his grandfathers, Robert McGeein and Ronald Gridley. Scott and Laurel would like to thank Adam's team of dedicated physicians, outstanding nurses, therapists and teachers for providing many years of loving care for Adam and our family. The family would also like to thank their family and friends for their love and support throughout Adam's heroic battle. We have been very blessed to have you on our journey.....Team Adam. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, 3016 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28211. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MLD Foundation 21345 Miles Drive, West Linn, OR 97068 or https://mldfoundation.org/donations.php
. If you are not in a position to make a donation, Adam would simply want you to be kind to someone in need. All acts of kindness are so very much appreciated especially by those struggling with illness or by those caring for others. Thank you, God, for lending us your angel Adam who filled our hearts with beautiful moments and memories. Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com
.