Agatina Macherone Ruggiero, 101, formerly of Sunnyside Road, entered into eternal peace on Holy Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Glendale Home. Agatina was born in Schenectady, a daughter of the late Salvatore and Maria Lizia Macherone. She attended Schenectady High School and worked at the General Electric Co. during World War II. Agatina was a loving homemaker; she devoted her life to caring for her family. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Anthony's Church. Agatina was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ralph Ruggiero; a daughter, Filomenia Welch; siblings, Michael, Joseph, Charles, Sebastian and Salvatore Macherone. She is survived by her devoted son, Patrick J. (Barbara) Ruggiero, of Glenville; grandchildren, Maria (Daniel) LeClaire, Ralph Ruggiero, Melissa (Eric) King, Lynette (Rob) Panarese and Kathleen (John) Sanborn; six great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Irene Marcherone; several nieces and nephews. The Ruggiero family is eternally grateful to the supportive staff at the Glendale Home, for their exemplary care and especially home caregivers Louise and Patti. Services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, with Fr. Matthew Frisoni, officiating. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Agatina's memory to the Ronald McDonald House, at rmhcofalbany.org. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary